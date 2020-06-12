UnityPoint Health-Trinity easing visitor limitations, will allow at least one visitor

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is easing visitor limitations that were put in place in March in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital system said in a media release that it will now allow at least one visitor in most cases. The updated visitor limitations are effective immediately at all hospitals and inpatient locations.

All visitors and support persons must be at least 18, except in the case of end-of-life care.

The hospital system said the following are considerations where one visitor may be allowed:

• Patients with cognitive impairments

• Emergency room patients

• Outpatient appointments and procedures

• Adult inpatients (During visiting hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

• Surgical and procedural patients

The following are considerations where two visitors may be allowed:

• End-of-life care

• Pediatric Patients (two parents or legal guardians)

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or those suspected of having COVID-19, the hospital system said in the release.

Visitors will be required to sign in, be screened, wear a visitor identification, and wear a mask unless it cannot be tolerated for medical reasons. All visitors must stay in the patient’s room or an assigned waiting room for surgery/procedure.

In addition, waiting rooms and public spaces are marked for social distancing and have been arranged to allow for spacing of at least six feet. Visitors are asked to frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer available throughout the facilities. Masks are also available upon request if a visitor or patient does not have their own.