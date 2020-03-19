UnityPoint Health-Trinity postponing all non-essential procedures after Friday

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is postponing all non-essential procedures and surgeries after Friday, March 20, until further notice in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority,” UnityPoint said Thursday. “We believe that taking this step now is (in) the best interest of all, and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period.”

In a consistent manner with other medical centers, according to the guidelines, surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:

• Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed

• Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system

• Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging

• Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms

In order to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), only individuals who are essential to conducting the surgery or procedure shall be in the surgery or procedure suite or other patient care areas where PPE is required.

“Our UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open,” according to the release. “Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. We ask that you please contact your doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling.”

