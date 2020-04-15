UnityPoint Health Trinity working to support communities of color impacted by COVID-19

Officials with UnityPoint Health Trinity have announced they are working to support communities of color that are impacted by COVID-19.

“This is unfortunately what we’re experiencing in the Quad Cities and Muscatine region as well,” says Daniel Joiner, Diversity & Community Impact Officer, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “COVID-19 is adversely impacting communities of color due to several risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, and limited access to care that increase the risk of negative outcomes when coupled with COVID-19. These challenges can have very negative consequences for communities of color if proper measures are not taken to reduce the risk of exposure.”

Joiner says it’s extremely important for everyone in the Quad Cities and Muscatine communities to follow guidance on social distancing by keeping a distance of six feet or more when interacting with others, frequent hand washing, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow to prevent spreading the virus.

"African American and Hispanic community members must understand they are at greater risk of experiencing negative outcomes from COVID-19 due to pre-existing conditions historically present in these communities," officials said in the release.

“COVID-19 has highlighted what we’ve known to be true for several years, that social determinates of health play a major role in the health and wellness of the community,” says Joiner. “Challenges and health risks at home, lower paying jobs, limited access to health care services, and the lack of proper exercise and nutrition put some in underserved communities at a disadvantage when dealing with a health crisis like COVID-19.”

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity will continue to do all we can to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” says Robert J. Erickson, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We will continue to reach out and work with our partners in the community to share information and resources about COVID-19. It’s important for everyone to be knowledgeable about how to protect themselves and their families. We must all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it can have on our families, our friends and our community.”

Important safety measures to remember:

- Maintain safe social/physical distancing of 6 feet or more apart

- Wash hands with soap frequently and for at least 20 seconds

- When in public, wear a cloth mask over your nose and face to protect others in case you are infected but do not have symptoms

- Frequently clean and disinfect common areas

UnityPoint Health – Trinity recently signed the Illinois Health and Hospitals Association’s pledge to eliminate healthcare disparities. The purpose of the pledge is to increase collection of data, increase cultural trainings, improve diversity in governance and leadership, and strengthen community partnerships. As it relates to COVID-19, Joiner says the health system will continue to examine the data to better understand which communities are being impacted.