UnityPoint Health announces top baby names of 2018

UnityPoint Health has announced its top baby names of 2018. Officials with the hospital said in part "Trinity is pleased to announce the top baby names of 2018."

The lists were compiled from first names that were most commonly used at each UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace in the region.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Birth Place

Girl Names:

- Ava

- Railsey

- Mila

- Harper

- Emergy

Boy Names:

- Jaxson

- Aiden

- Hunter

- Oliver

- Theodore

UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendrof Birth Place

Girl Names:

- Olivia

- Ava

- Brooklyn

- Natalie

- Hazel

Boy Names:

- Oliver

- Jackson

- Hudson

- James

- Cameron

UnityPoint Health - Trinity Muscatine Birth Place

Girl Names:

- Grace

- Harper

- Penelope

- Isabella

Boy Names:

- Samuel

- Anthony

A list of the most popular baby names of 2018 was also tallied from across the entire UnityPoint Health system in the areas served in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Girl Names:

- Harper

- Evelyn

- Charlotte

- Emma

- Ava

Boy Names:

- Oliver

- Liam

- William

- Owen

- Theodore

The list was also compiled from the most common first names of the roughly 20,000 born at all UnityPoint Health facilities so far this year.