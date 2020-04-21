UnityPoint Health reduces some staff hours, implements limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives

UnityPoint Health on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily reduce hours for certain staff members, implement limited furloughs, and salary reductions for executives.

The hospital system said in a media release that they are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19.

Effective April 26, 2020, the organization is implementing the following changes:

• Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders;

• Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures; and

• 15 percent average reduction in executive pay.

UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected staff, including continuing benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable, according to the release.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” Vermeer said. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”

