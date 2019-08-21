UnityPoint integrating mental health services into clinics

Many kids in our area have started back to school or are about to. Experts say it could be a good time for a “mental health” checkup.

Dr. Armeet Singh has been a pediatrician at the UnityPoint Clinic in Bettendorf for four years. While there are different types of physicals that she sees children for, such as one needed for playing on an athletic team. She says a mental health checkup should be one of them especially with back to school starting.

"They are a lot more focused on doing their best. From our side, if we haven't seen them for a year or two years. We get that opportunity to at least address with them as well," said Dr. Armeet Singh, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics.

The clinic is one of about 16 sites in the Quad Cities and Muscatine region that started integrating behavioral health services in their office. Patients are given questions to answer and with the assessment of Dr. Singh, they are referred to a mental health professional like Nikki Hayes.

“By being able to just be a couple of offices down. We have been able to improve the compliance and get the help where it's needed,” said Nikki Hayes, Robert Young Center License Mental Health Professional.

Hayes is a Robert Young Center License Mental Professional. She sees patients for a day and a half at the clinic. She says the integration also helps patients stay in one location that they are more comfortable in.

“Instead of having to go to the therapist, or the community mental health agency, and then doctors, and then a specialist appointment. It’s all in one location for them,” said Hayes.

Hayes and Dr. Singh hope the collaboration gives an opportunity to help people have those tough conversations.

“There's a lot of tears in this office, there's a lot of smiles and laughs. A lot of wonderful things have happened,” said Hayes.

So the stigma behind mental health can be lowered.

“We have to view it the same way as you we view any other illness. You have diabetes we'll send you to a specialist for that. You have an eye problem we'll send you to a specialist for that. That’s what the mental health professionals are for that,” said Dr. Armeet Singh, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics.

Payments for mental health services are accepted through the usual channels like private insurance and Medicaid.