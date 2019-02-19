Univ. of Iowa Credit Union to open at old Toys "R" Us location in Davenport

The old Toys "R" Us building in Davenport is coming down according to a credit union official. This is at the intersection of Kimberly and Brady in Davenport.

Kathy Courtney, with University of Iowa Credit Union, tells TV6 the building will be torn down to make a new building that will house the credit union. Courtney says they will tear the building down and build a new one that will also feature retail space.

Courtney says the credit union will have drive-up ATM capabilities.

Construction will begin this year with the potential of opening in the late spring and summer of 2020.

Courtney tells TV6 they will close its branch that is located at Kimberly and Elmore to move into the new space on Kimberly and Brady.