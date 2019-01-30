Univ. of Iowa student, Cedar Rapids-native, found dead on campus; believed to be weather-related

A University of Iowa was found dead on campus early Wednesday morning, officials said in a statement.

Gerald Belz, a second-year pre-medicine major, was found on campus behind Halsey Hall at about 2:48 a.m. by University of Iowa Police. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Officials told KCRG-TV9 they believed the cause of death is weather-related.

No other information was immediately available.

The university canceled classes until Thursday morning due to the dangerous cold.