University of Iowa Community Credit Union to change name to GreenState Credit Union

University of Iowa Community Credit Union has applied to change its name to GreenState Credit Union.

In a letter to members on Thursday, credit union officials said a state law passed by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2018 required the name change.

This bill carries an amendment stating that credit unions "shall not include the name of any public university located in the state in its name.”

A board made up of staff, volunteers and members narrowed down suggestions to pick the new name.

"GreenState was inspired by a member who shared their feelings when flying back to the state of Iowa after a long time away. From the rolling valleys of farm ground to the trees that speckle our landscape, Iowa appeared to them as a warm welcoming 'quilt,'" officials said in a press release. "So in order to pay tribute to our birthplace, we chose GreenState, and have since developed a logo representing the diverse and vibrant colors of Iowa."

The credit union said it hopes to hear back from the United States Patent and Trademark Offices by the end of March.

"Once we have received this final confirmation, we will begin the transition process," the press release said.

Officials said account numbers and debit or credit cards will not be impacted by the change. Cards and checks with the UICCU logo will still work.