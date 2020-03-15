University of Iowa Health Care launches COVID-19 helpline

There’s a helpline that you and healthcare professionals can call to get your questions answered about the coronavirus or influenza.

University of Iowa Health Care is running it. Topics such as steps to prevent illness, how to keep work, school, and communities safe will be addressed. The helpline will be staffed 24-hours a day seven days a week. For general COVID-19 questions, you can call 319-384-8819. For COVID-19 and flu symptoms call 319-384-9010. The helpline is not for urgent patient care needs.