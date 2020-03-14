University of Iowa Health Care Establishes Hotline In Response to COVID-19

(IOWA CITY) - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Iowa Health Care announced a new helpline to answer questions about both influenza and coronavirus.

The hotline will put callers in touch with health care professionals and other leaders in the Iowa City community.

Callers can ask questions about how to help stop the spread of COVID-19 or prevent the illness; how to keep work, school and other public places safe; the latest guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health along with what UI Health Care is doing to address the virus.

The helpline is open at all times until further notice.

For COVID-19 information, call 319-384-8819.

For those who think they may have COVID-19 or flu symptoms, call 319-384-9010.

UI Health Care reminds all to call 911 if there is an emergency.

You can also call 211 with any of your question regarding COVID-19 in Iowa.

Those in Illinois can call 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@Illinois.Gov to have COVID-19 questions answered.

