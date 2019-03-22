University of Iowa Wins against Cincinnati

In the 1st half the Hawkeyes found themselves trailing by as much as 13 points and went into the 2nd half down 36-31 against a Cincinnati team that is 23-0 when leading going into the break. Although, the Hawkeyes closed it out on a 10-4 run and kept the momentum going in the 2nd half which led to their 79-72 win.

When the 2nd half came around, Iowa shot better from three point land and finished the game shooting 11-22 from beyond the ark. Muscatine, IA native Joe Wieskamp scored 19 points shooting 4-6 from 3. Luka Garza led all scorers with 20 points and 7 rebounds shooting 8-11 from the field.

The Big Ten is now 6-0 in the tournament as Iowa advances to the 2nd round. The Hawkeyes will play the winner of 2nd seed Tennessee vs 15th seed Colgate.

Find a complete listing of season games here