University of Iowa student found dead, funeral services announced

A grieving father speaks out about his son who was found unresponsive outside on the University of Iowa campus early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the body of Gerald Belz, 18, was found by campus police just before 3 a.m. Wednesday behind an academic building. The pre-med student was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials believe his death was related to dangerously low temperatures, though they are yet to give a specific cause of death.

Doctors did not find alcohol in his system. No foul play was suspected, police said. Police believe cold was a key factor in Belz's death. The temperature at the time was more than -20 degrees below.

A funeral for Belz will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends can visit the family on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday after 9 a.m. at St. Jude's.