University of Iowa student found dead in Utah

Canyonlands National Park wrote on its Facebook page at 10:11 a.m. Friday that a missing University of Iowa student has been found dead.

Park rangers asked for the public's help Friday in the search for Jonathan Hogue, who is 33. They said he likes to hike and backpack and is known to hike long distances and go off trail. He also had a dream to become a park ranger and was a Ph.D student at the UI.

Park rangers were asking anyone who was in the area of Green River Overlook at Island in the Sky in the national park between Sunday and Friday to contact them or authorities.

The investigation into Hogue's death is now in the hands of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

