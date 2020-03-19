University of Iowa student self-identifies positive COVID-19 test

Officials with the University of Iowa say a member of their community has self-identified they tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say a student in the College of Dentistry shared the news with college leadership, who immediately contacted the Johnson County Public Health Department.

They say the individuals with whom the student had close contact have been identified and notified, including a single patient seen by the student while the student was symptomatic.

The student was last on campus at the College of Dentistry on Thursday, March 12. The student does not live in the residence halls and is currently self-isolating in a location off campus.

Officials say in addition, the College of Dentistry has communicated with students, faculty and staff and is providing support to the student who tested positive and everyone in the college as needed. They say the college also disinfects all operatories and equipment as part of routine protocol for blood-borne pathogens and has intensified these efforts.

Officials say they were able to share this news because the student self-identified, but the university will not be able to report each time a member of the University of Iowa community tests positive. That's because it's not the practice of the Iowa Department of Public Health to notify employers or institutions of a positive case.

They're reminding people that you do not need to be tewsted unless:

- You have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive

- You have symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing)

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms, officials say you should not walk into any clinic or emergency room.

Instead, follow these procedures:

Students: Call or email the Student Health Nurseline at 319-335-9704 or student-health@uiowa.edu or your local health care provider and inform them of your travel history and symptoms. After hours and on weekends, call the UI Hospitals & Clinics at 319-384-9010 or the 24-hour helpline, 319-384-8819, or your local health care provider. You may also schedule a video visit through MyChart.

Faculty and staff: Call your health care provider or the UI Hospitals & Clinics at 319-384-9010 and inform them of your travel history and symptoms, or schedule a video visit through MyChart.