University of Iowa's Megan Gustafson named AP First Team All-American

The University of Iowa women's basketball senior, Megan Gustafson, has been named AP First Team All-American. The Associated Press made the announcement on Monday.

Gustafson is the only Hawkeye to ever earn the distinction from the Associated Press, and one of six Hawkeyes to earn AP All-America distinction. She earned second team honors last season.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, is ranked in the top-three nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the nation in points per game (27.9), field goal percentage (70.1), double-doubles (33), field goals made (403), and total points (978), ranks second in defensive rebounds per game (11), and third in rebounds per game (13.5) and total rebounds (472).

Gustafson has also earned first team All-America honors from ESPNW and was named ESPNW’s National Player of the Year.

