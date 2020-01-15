University of Kansas seeking couples for male birth control clinical trial

Researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are conducting a clinical trial for a form of male birth control.

Kansas researchers are testing a male birth control treatment (Source: KCTV/CNN)

The two-year trial is for a transparent gel that is applied daily to the skin of the shoulders. The gel is expected to decrease a man’s sperm count without reducing his sexual drive.

University of Kansas Medical Center director of male reproductive health Dr. Ajay Nagia said the gel is a mix of testosterone and Nestorone, and men will have their sperm count return to normal when they are ready to have children.

“Men only have a vasectomy and condoms. The world has changed," Nagia said.

To take part in the trial, you must be in a serious relationship with someone you have dated for one year. You also have to be open to the idea of having children, because the product isn’t guaranteed to work.

There is no cost for participating in the trial, and you will be compensated for your time. The couples will be required to use the gel as the only form of birth control during the study. Once the man is off the birth control, researchers will monitor the recovery of sperm production.

Nagia said male birth control could be a way to help decrease the number of unplanned pregnancies.

