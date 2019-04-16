University of Notre Dame to donate $100k to Notre Dame Cathedral renovation

The president of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana said it will donate $100,000 toward Notre Dame cathedral.

French Ministry of the Interior/Twitter/MGN

The cathedral suffered a massive fire Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to see the damage to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, a church whose exquisite Gothic architecture has for centuries raised hearts and minds to God. We join in prayer with the faithful of the cathedral and all of France as they begin the work of rebuilding," said university president Rev. John Jenkins.

In addition, the bells at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart which is on the campus of the University of Notre Dame will toll its bells 50 times to honor the Notre Dame Cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to see fire-ravaged Notre Dame rebuilt within five years.