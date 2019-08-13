University taking beef off the menu to help save the Earth

A university is banning beef to help fight climate change.

Goldsmiths, University of London, is getting rid of all beef products from campus cafeterias and restaurants.

The move is a part of the school’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2025.

Explaining the ban, the Goldsmith’s president attributed the growing concerns about the environment and climate change as the reason for the move.

A British government study found beef, lamb and dairy production accounts for the majority of greenhouse gases by farms in Britain. Greenhouse gases contribute to climate change.

The beef ban goes into effect in September when school starts.

