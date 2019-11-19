Uno removes red and blue cards to keep Thanksgiving "politics-free"

A new Uno deck aims to keep families Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel's limited-edition nonpartisan Uno deck removes the classic red and blue cards which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads "no-politics".

When a family member breaks the "no-politics" rule, just veto them.

If that doesn't work you can still make them draw four.

The nonpartisan Uno deck can be found at Walmart stores with a price of $5.99.