Upcoming traffic impacts due to I-74 Bridge construction

As the I-74 Bridge construction continues, officials have released updates regarding the traffic impacts to expect in Moline.

ON RAMP INTERMITTENT CLOSURES :

January 14 - Late February: Due to weather, intermittent closures of westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 on-ramp at River Drive will continue for approximately two weeks.

Officials say motorists should watch for flaggers on River Drive who will be directing traffic to 7th Avenue during the intermittent on-ramp closures. to reduce traffic backups and delays, message boards will be posted along the route and will communicate the status of the ramp closure to motorists. Motorists should use the 7th Avenue on-ramp as an alternate if backups occur.

LANE CLOSURES ON 6TH AVENUE :

Starting February 11th through late February, weather permitting, there will be daily lane closures on 6th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street for approximately two weeks.

There will be intermittent flagging to get trucks in and out of the closed lanes and also to move equipment across the road.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and watch for flaggers.

The entire 1-74 Mississippi River Bridge reconstruction project is expected to be completed in 2021.