Updated weekend forecast. A little bit of rain could fall!

The weekend cool down is STILL in the forecast. Whereas the average highs are in the low 80s, we'll likely stay in the low to mid 70s for most areas Saturday. With clouds blocking out some sun, and a easterly wind throughout the day it might feel a bit chilly, at times, but in the face of humid 90s next week it will be a pleasant chill, most assuredly! The change in the forecast is that Saturday COULD bring some rain. Not much, though. As the air that will be so dry as to provide such comfortable conditions will be in place it will make it difficult for the atmosphere to produce much rain. At most, some isolated sprinkles or light showers are expected. This rain could come in two waves - early in the day and then in the afternoon. It should be stressed that most areas will stay dry and even if you do get some rain you'll have more dry hours than not. So, if you have any outdoor work to do the best advice might be to let it wait until Sunday when the chance of rain is near ZERO! Highs will hit the mid to upper 70s but, with ample sun on Sunday make sure you sure you use plenty of sunscreen. With the dry air in place the sun will be a bit more effective at producing burns more quickly! Enjoy your weekend.