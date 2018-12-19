Upgrades on the way for downtown Davenport park

Kaiserslautern Square, the park on East 3rd St. in Davenport, is getting some upgrades in the Spring of 2019.

The downtown spot is scheduled to have fountain rehabilitation work performed as well as an "expanded scope of site improvements" including: ADA accessibility upgrades, removal and replacement of worn out plaza paving areas and wall capstones, the planting of shade trees, the upgrade of site furnishings, and new lighting improvements. The city has a goal of making the park more of a nighttime destination.

According to the city's Facebook post, council voted to accept $175,000 from community partnerships to pay for the updates.

The city received $50,000 from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, $50,000 from Bechtel Trust, $50,000 from the Regional Development Authority and $25,000 from the Scott County Regional Authority. Work for the project is also included in the capital improvement plan.

