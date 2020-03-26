Uplifting video brings cheer to Muscatine residents, businesses

A local business owner in Muscatine had an idea to spread positivity in the community.

(KWQC)

Monica Gonzalez, the owner of Black Pearl Cafe, and her friend asked community members to sing “Lean On Me” and send a video.

“The message we were trying to spread is to know that we are here,” Gonzalez said. “Amidst all the darkness and all the crazy stuff we are going through there can be some positivity and sunlight in our lives.”

Her cafe in Muscatine has a wall covered in positive messages, but now fewer people are coming in to see it due to COVID-19 mandates.

In an emergency to spread cheer -- Monica contacted police.

“I became in contact with Monica and we kind of started to see what she needed,” Muscatine Police Officer Whitni Pena said. “I reached out to some of my outlets. I was absolutely on board.”

Pena sang in the video along with a few other Muscatine police officers.

A teacher from Muscatine High School, employees from Hy-Vee and the Salvation Army also took part in the video.

“It was good to see the final video put together and the responses come in about it,” Lt. Greg Bock, a Salvation Army Officer said.

The video was a community call to action to remain positive and support local businesses like Chicharo’s Tequila Bar & Grill, which is experience a low volume of customers amid COVID-19.

““We try to do really good food for the people,” Chicharo’s Owner Cesar Garrido said. “We’d like for the community to support us to give this town more life.”

Chicharo’s employees were also singing in the video.

“Without the restaurant down the street or the coffee shop down the corner your town wouldn’t be what it is today,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez created the video in the hopes that other communities across the QCA will also do something similar to uplift their residents and businesses.

Below you can watch the full video.