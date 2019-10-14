Utah firefighters get purple manicures aiding girl in crash

Two Utah firefighters responding to a car crash left the scene with purple manicures after calming a young girl upset over the collision.

North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother.

The two dads, both fathers of young girls, soothed the upset girl by allowing her to paint their nails after the car accident Saturday in the northern Utah city of Clearfield.

The North Davis Fire District is praising the firefighters for their quick thinking.

"This is how amazing our firefighters are," the district wrote.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

