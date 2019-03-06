Utah first cousins wed in Colo. where union is legal

Angie and Michael Lee ran into a problem when they tried to get married in their home state of Utah.

Angie’s father and Michael’s mother are siblings – making Angie and Michael first cousins.

Utah bans marriage between first cousins unless they are at least 65, or at least 55 if they can prove they are infertile.

The two childhood sweethearts were married Monday in Colorado, which does not have Utah’s restrictions.

The Lees say Utah’s law is outdated and unfounded, and the couple are now starting a grassroots effort to try to get it changed.

According to Popular Science, an estimated 4 to 7 percent of children born to first cousins are likely to have birth defects, compared to only 3 to 4 percent of children whose parents are more distantly related.

“You could say that the genetic risks we face are really minimal,” Angie Lee tells KWQC.

“It doesn’t warrant a law banning our marriage.”

Lee said a 2002 New York Times article backs up her argument.

While Iowa bans marriage between first cousins, Illinois allows it if certain qualifications are met, such as both parties being at least 50 years old.

Lee said marriage between first cousins should be legal in all states.

“I think so long as it affects cousins negatively where they feel they have to hide their love, the legal restrictions are antiquated.”