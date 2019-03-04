VIDEO: Fresh snow leads to massive avalanche in Colorado

Fresh snow led to a massive avalanche on a Colorado highway and it was caught on camera by drivers.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70.

You can see in the video the huge wave of snow come rolling down the mountain and onto the highway.

According to the person who took the video, most of the snow in that avalanche did not make it to the road and no one was injured.

A second avalanche not long after that closed down both sides of Interstate 70 for several hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will have teams survey the area Monday morning.