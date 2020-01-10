VIDEO: Gun reported stolen after home is broken into in Davenport; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after they responded to a report of a burglary in Davenport.

The homeowners, who live in the 2100 block of West 4th Street, tell TV6 the suspect was in their home for less than 10 minutes and stole their gun. (KWQC)

Police say on Thursday they received a call just after 12 p.m. from someone reporting a burglary. Police say the suspect used a landscaping rock to get through a window to then get access to the home.

Police say items were reported stolen from the home and there are detectives following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.