VIDEO: Mom tries to regroup family on driveway covered in ice

A mom does more than anyone could ever put into words, but this mom is going a tiny step further.

A TV6 viewer sent this video in saying their daughter, Danielle, was dropping her sons Marcus and Chris off at grandma's house.

Grandma tells TV6 that her grandson, Marcus, was waddling like a penguin away from mom while Chris was laughing off to the side.

A good reminder to stay alert at all times like this mom, and to be very careful when on ice!

Have a fun photo or video you want to share with TV6? Head over to this link to do so. If you're on your KWQC News App, you can submit straight from your app.