VIDEO: Police investigating after burglary in Davenport on Farnam Street

Police are investigating after a burglary took place in Davenport. Police say they were notified of the burglary on Monday just after 3 p.m. This happened in the 3000 block of Farnam Street. (KWQC)

Police say detectives are following up and working with the homeowner regarding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

In the videos above you can see a person being dropped off before they walk up to the home and kick in the backdoor.

Police are reminding community members of their burglary prevention tips for those as a criminal "needs the elements of opportunity, ability and desire to commit their crimes."

10 BURGLARY AND THEFT PREVENTION TIPS

Being unable to control ability and desire, we focus on limiting opportunities available to the criminal.

Below are just a few crime prevention tips to prevent a burglary or theft from occurring.

1. Most home and garage burglaries occur though unlocked windows and doors. Utilize the locks and keep them locked at all times, even when you are home.

2. Keep your garage and shed doors shut and the access doors locked. Often, these structures are entered through unlocked or open doors, rather than by forced entry.

3. When working in yard, lock the house and garage doors. It only takes a few seconds for someone to enter your house or garage without you knowing.

4. If you happen to see your neighbor’s garage door open or unattended, and you feel comfortable to do so, attempt to contact them and let them know their garage door is open.

5. Do not leave keys in vehicles. Lock your vehicle, even if it is parked in the garage.

6. Never leave items of value inside your vehicle. Remove these items of value, including cell phones, computers, electronic equipment, GPS systems, etc. Also, keep garage door openers out of plain site. Take them with you or lock them in the glove box.

7. Each night, assign a family member the task of checking the yard for any items that need to be put away. While doing this, ensure all windows, doors, garages, sheds, fences, gates and vehicles are closed and locked.

8. Take a picture and record the make, model and serial numbers of bicycles and other items of value.

9. Safety is your first priority. If you believe your home or garage is being burglarized, get your family to a safe location and call “911”.

10. If you are interested in starting a Recognized Neighborhood contact Nevada Lemke from Community and Development at 888-2296.

