Valentine's Day marks the busiest day of the year for our local florist shop

It’s a big day for florists across the nation and our local florist in Davenport, the Green Thumbers, are also hard at work today. They prepare as much as possible the week leading up to the big day but in the floral business, they want to deliver the freshest product possible so they typically don’t start arranging flowers till the day beforehand.

They tell us it’s a man’s holiday and they are used to the procrastinators. Valentine’s Day marks the busiest day for the floral shop within the Green Thumbers. They are sending out 7 delivery vehicles throughout the day & most days they only have 1 truck on the road.

While the Valentine’s Day staple is a traditional rose, they are putting together quite a few bouquets with roses standing alongside other flowers. The garden rose is front and center this year. Resembling the shape of a rose, it has quite a few more petals and is a “hybrid rose.”

Our temperatures today are running 30 degrees warmer than where we were yesterday. This is making it convenient for all those who will be delivering and receiving, today. Flowers don’t do well in the cold weather, so Mother Nature is on board this year.

Green Thumbers takes orders in store, by phone and online and they say they will be taking orders, for delivery on Valentine’s Day, till 5:00 PM Valentine’s Day.

