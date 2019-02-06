Valentines for Veterans

People of all ages are dropping off Valentine's day cards for Veterans. It is part of an annual valentine's day card drive ran by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off cards at any one of the representatives' district offices during business hours.

"It's time for our annual Valentines for vets we've been doing it for six years now where we collect our valentines from constituents all over our district and we go out and deliver them to the v-a clinics, hospitals and to other veterans organizations here in the district," says Kate Jennings, district director for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

Cards can be dropped off or mailed to any one of the offices below during business hours till Friday, February 8th, 2019:

Peoria

820 SW Adams St.

Peoria, IL 61602

Phone: (309) 966-1813

Rock Island

2401 4th Ave

Rock Island, IL 61201

Phone: (309) 786-3406

Rockford

119 N. Church St.

Rockford, IL 61101

Phone: (815) 968-8011