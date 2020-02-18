Valet parking, coat check being offered at Quad City International

Heading south for spring break? Soon, you will have a safe place to leave your winter coat as you fly out of the Quad City International Airport.

The airport announced Tuesday it is adding coat check and valet parking services at the terminal in Moline.

Officials say the airport will contract with LAZ Parking to offer the services with a target to launch this spring. The company will provide curbside valet parking where you can drop off you car with an attendant and have your car waiting at curbside when you return. It will cost the same as overnight parking in the short-term lot.

Last year, the Quad City International Airport had 721,999 passengers, which was higher compared to recent years.