VanDerGinst Law files negligence action against corporation doing business as Ramada Inn

A lawsuit has been filed against Shreenathji Corporation, who does business as Ramada Inn in Bettendorf and Onstar seeking to recover damages for injuries sustained by Tabbytha McMeekan in October 2018.

In December 2018, KWQC's Chris Carter reported on the story of a woman who was attacked by her husband while she was staying in the Ramada Inn in Bettendorf. That woman was McMeekan.

In official documents released to TV6 by VanDerGinst Law, it states "the lawsuit alleges that McMeekan was assaulted by her estranged husband while staying at the hotel located at 3020 Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf, Iowa after employees of Shreenathji Corporation gave him McMeekan's room number and a room access key without her authorization."

Documents state he was able to learn her location by using her account through Onstar, LLC.

McMeekan is claiming both defendants named were negligent in allowing her husband to access her personal information.

"He was not listed. He was not supposed to be given access to that room,” the victim said regarding her accused abuser getting access to her room. “There is no reason why this should have happened."

The victim did have an order of protection against her abuser before the night at the hotel when she endured hours of torture, but police had not yet served him with the papers.

"This has been really traumatic and hard and sometimes it feels easier to think why am I doing this and just let it go but I know deep down that is not the right answer and I am worth more than that,” the victim said. "I could have died. I could have been killed."

During our work on this story, Bettendorf Police told Carter the accused was found dead out of state. They have not said how he died.

Bettendorf Police now say because of his death the charges are no longer pursued.

App users: You can view the document at this link.

