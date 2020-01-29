Vanessa Bryant breaks silence following death of husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is breaking her silence with an emotional tribute following the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant.

On Wednesday, the wife of the NBA superstar left an emotional tribute on social media expressing her devastation, as well as gratitude for the outpouring of love and support since the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Bryant also wrote about being “devastated” for the other families involved.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she said.

John, Alyssa, and Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan were also killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in California.

Bryant added that she finds “comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved.”

In the post, Bryant shared various ways to honor her husband and daughter’s legacy.

“To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org," she said.

Bryant also changed her profile photo to a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant married in 2001.

