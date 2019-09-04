Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

A vegan in Australia has filed a lawsuit after becoming fed up with her neighbors barbecuing in their backyard.

Cilla Carden has already had her suit thrown out, but she is now pursuing an appeal all the way to her country’s Supreme Court.

"They've put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish,” Carden told 9 News.

“I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there."

Carden, a massage therapist, is also furious at cigarette smoke wafting into her yard and the sound of children playing with basketballs next door, 9 News reported.

"It's been devastating, it's been turmoil, it's been unrest, I haven't been able to sleep," she said.

Meanwhile, a protest against Carden’s lawsuit has taken the form of a "Community BBQ for Cilla Carden" Facebook event page.

As of Wednesday night, nearly 6,000 Facebook users have indicated they are attending and 13,000 are marked as “interested” in the gathering to be held in Carden’s neighbors’ yards Oct. 19.