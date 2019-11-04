Vegetable products recalled because of listeria concerns

More than 100 vegetable products are being recalled because of listeria concerns.

A notification was issued by the FDA and the Canadiana Food Inspection Agency for possible contamination of listeria bacteria called monocytogenes.

The recalled packages have a sell-by date of November 16th, 2019 and include some varieties of Mann's, HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joe's.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the use of these products.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year.

Approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.