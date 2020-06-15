Vehicle, apartment building damaged by gunfire Sunday in Davenport

A vehicle and apartment building was damaged by gunfire Sunday night in Davenport, police said Monday morning.

Davenport officers responded about 7:10 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive. Officers canvassed the area and found fired cartridge cases, police said in a media release.

A man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, which police described as a “graze wound” possibly related to the shots being fired. He was treated on scene.

No other damage or injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

