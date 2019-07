Westbound traffic is being slowed on West Locust Street in Davenport after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. by Happy Joe's on West Locust. Multiple crews and first responders are on scene.

TV6 has a crew there now. It is unclear if anyone was hurt or how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown at this time.

Stay with TV6 as this story develops.