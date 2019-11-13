Vehicle damaged after shots fired incident in Davenport Tuesday evening

Davenport police are investigating after a report of shots being fired late Tuesday night.

Police say on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at approximately 11:15 p.m., they were called to the 1600 West 7th Street.

Responding officers searched the area and found a scene and say no injuries were reported. One vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.