Vehicle damaged by gunfire Sunday in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a report of gunfire Sunday night.

At 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of Brown Street for a disturbance involving several people fighting and possible shots fired.

Officers canvassed the area and located a fired cartridge case, police said Monday.

One vehicle was damaged by gunfire. No other damage or injuries were reported. One male juvenile was arrested for interference with official acts, according to police.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

