Vehicle fire causes more than $200,000 in damages in Dubuque

Dubuque officials are investigating a vehicle fire that caused more than $200,000 in damages on Thursday afternoon.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Asbury Police Department and fire departments from Asbury, Sherrill, Centralia/Peosta and Farley responded to a report of a vehicle fire at approximately 2:22 p.m. It happened at 15913 Lore Mound Road.

According to police, 59-year-old Arthur Whalen Jr. said he was doing some maintenance on his vehicle when it caught fire and spread to the rest of the residence.

Damage to the house, vehicles and contents is estimated to cost more than $200,000.

Police did not note anything suspicious, but the fire is still under investigation.