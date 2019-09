A vehicle fire near Wilton, Iowa has shut down all lanes of Interstate 80 westbound.

All westbound lanes are shut down between exits 259 and 267. A detour is in place. Multiple TV6 viewers report that I-80 is at a standstill and traffic is backed up for miles.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the vehicle fire is near County Road X54.

We do not know if anyone was hurt.