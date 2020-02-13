6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead after disappearing from front yard in Cayce, S.C.

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Police just shared the tragic news that 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found dead Thursday, not far from where she was last seen.

Faye disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home while she was playing outside after school Monday.

Her family reported her missing at 5 p.m., saying they had last seen her at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Faye’s body was found at the home of a man who lived in her neighborhood. A deceased male also was found, police said.

Officials said Faye's death is being treated as a homicide.

There is no danger to the community, police said.

Thursday morning, investigators were spotted going through trash cans set out in the neighborhood where she was last seen. Crews with the Lexington County and West Columbia fire departments are involved in that.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444.

