Vehicle tied to Amber Alert for missing 4-year-old W. Va. girl spotted in Arizona

A 4-year-old girl from West Virginia is still missing, but the vehicle tied to her Amber Alert has been spotted in Arizona. Now, emergency officials have issued an Amber Alert in that state as well.

Authorities say they believe Gracelynn was taken by her biological father Arlie Hetrick III

Police believe Gracelynn Scritchfield is in "extreme danger." She disappeared from Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 6. Investigators believe her biological father abducted her.

West Virginia State Police troopers say the father is Arlie Edward Hetrick III, also known as Trey.

The vehicle investigators are looking for was spotted on Interstate 40 near Holbrook, Arizona around 11 a.m. (MST) Tuesday. The driver was heading east, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the pair may be traveling in a gold 2001 Gold Subaru Forester. It has West Virginia registration with license number 1TH163. The vehicle may also have two bungee cords securing the rear hatch door.

Gracelynn is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing summer attire at 785 Husky Highway in Marion County, West Virginia. An exact clothing description is unavailable at this time.

The Amber Alert was issued in Arizona Tuesday, July 23 -- one day after the Amber Alert was issued in West Virginia.

If you have any information on Gracelynn or Arlie, call West Virginia State Police at (304) 627-2300.

