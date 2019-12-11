Venus & Saturn Visible in Conjunction Tonight

Venus and Saturn will make an appearance in conjunction tonight. In other words they will be on the same longitude. What you will want to do is look to the southwest just after sunset. Venus will be bright and near the horizon and then look a little higher (2° higher if you're using a telescope) to find Saturn. These are both visible to the naked eye, but a telescope may be used to see the rings around Saturn. Viewing should be pretty good tonight as skies will clear, but a full moon rising will add light pollution by evening. So the best time to view will be right after sunset.