Vera French Carol Center offers peer support for those who need someone to talk to

The Vera French Carol Center is open in Davenport for those who need someone to talk to on tough days.

Peer support services are available for adults who have a form of mental illness or substance abuse diagnosis.

It's also a place where you can get the help you need immediately.

"It's very important because sometimes a person needs help right away," Malisa Hipshur, a peer support specialist at Vera French, says. "They feel overwhelmed. They feel like they don't know what to do, and waiting even a day or two can be difficult. So they can come in here and talk to us, and hopefully we can help them reach that point where they feel that they are able to deal with their own life and get into someone to see in an appointment situation... or they can just get through the rest of the day."

The Carol Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center is closed on weekends.