Verdict reached in Burns trial; man accused of killing Michelle Martinko

TV6's sister station, KCRG, reported that the verdict in the trial of Jerry Burns was reached on the same day that deliberations in the trial began.

After 4 p.m., the jury found Burns guilty of 1st-degree murder.

On Friday, the trial neared its conclusion for the 66-year-old man who has now been found guilty of killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Martinko was killed outside of the Westdale Mall in December 1979.

Monday, deliberations began and lasted for nearly three hours. KCRG reports that both sides gave their closing arguments.

You can read KCRG's original story at this link.