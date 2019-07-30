Verizon Wireless services down across the country, including the Quad Cities

Verizon Wireless customers across the country are experiencing connectivity issues Tuesday morning.

TV6 viewers are reporting the are unable to use their phone’s data or voice service.

According to Down Detector, the Quad Cities area is one of several pockets across the country experiencing large spread outages. Other areas affected include the Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver and New England coastal areas. It is unclear how many people are exactly impacted.

The website is also reporting a drastic increase in outage reports.

There is no reported reason for the outage or how long it will take for it to be fixed.

