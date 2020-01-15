Verizon launches search engine OneSearch

Verizon launches a new search engine, called "OneSearch," that it claims offers users more privacy than the standard options in a market dominated by Google.

The search results will be provided by Microsoft's Bing, but Verizon has added several privacy-focused features.

These include no cookie tracking, no sharing of personal data with advertisers, and no storing of user's search history.

OneSearch is available now on the web and mobile apps for Android and iOS will come later this month.